StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said its senior geologist Mark Austin had agreed to take up a full-time position as chief operating officer and senior geologist.
Austin had significant management and operational experience in a career spanning four decades across a range of commodities, but with a particular focus on gold.
At 9:20am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
