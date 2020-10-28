StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Diaceutics said it had launched its diagnostic network digital platform, designed to accelerate the development and commercialisation of precision medicine diagnostics.
Early collaborations between pharma, labs and diagnostic companies were now live on DXRX, the diagnostic network digital platform, which 'enables cross-industry collaboration on testing hurdles at any stage of the development and commercialisation process,' the company said.
At 9:23am: [LON:DXRX] share price was +2p at 123.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: