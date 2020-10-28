StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Chariot Oil & Gas said it had received a non-binding expression of interest letter from Africa Finance Corporation to provide debt financing for the company's Anchois gas discovery project. located offshore Morocco.

Chariot had also received a non-binding expression of interest letter from a multinational investment bank to provide reserves base ;ending to develop the Anchois gas discovery.

Both EOI's take into account the estimated capex required to bring the development online, anticipated to be in the region of US$300-500 million, the ocmpany said.




At 9:27am: [LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was +1.51p at 6.46p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com