StockMarketWire.com - Business software and managed services provider K3 said it had appointed Tom Crawford as non-executive chairman starting immediately.
Jonathan Manley, who had been acting as interim chairman since February 2020, would assume his previous position as a non-executive director.
At 9:50am: [LON:KBT] K3 Business Technology Group PLC share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: