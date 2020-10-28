StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Babcock said executive committee member John Howie had been appointed to the newly-created role of chief corporate affairs officer starting immediately.
The new role would provide a focus to further develop Babcock's relationships with its key governmental customers in the UK and internationally, the company said.
In addition, Howie would be responsible for corporate communications, group strategy, sustainability and international development.
At 9:55am: [LON:BAB] Babcock International Group PLC share price was -8.8p at 222.7p
