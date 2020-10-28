StockMarketWire.com - Waste treatment group Amiad Water Systems said chief financial officer Avishay Afriat intended to stand down.
Afriat would remain with the company until the end of the year to enable an orderly handover with his successor.
Amiad said it had identified a potential candidate to assume the CFO role and would update the market in due course.
At 2:15pm: [LON:AFS] Amiad Water Systems share price was 0p at 240p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: