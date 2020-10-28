StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Admiral Group                           2767.00       +0.36%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      86.81      -60.36%
Polymetal International                 1652.50       -6.45%
Fresnillo                               1162.50       -5.95%
Informa                                  423.25       -5.42%
Intermediate Capital Group              1159.00       -5.39%

FTSE 250
Kaz Minerals                             625.40       +9.57%
Convatec Group                           191.65       +3.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             409.00       +2.25%
Bellway                                 2363.50       +2.01%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       62.35       +1.88%
Carnival                                 830.30       -8.58%
Ibstock                                  165.10       -7.71%
Firstgroup                                43.52       -7.33%
Hochschild Mining                        209.80       -7.09%
Cineworld Group                           24.29       -6.97%

FTSE 350
AIM
Rainbow Rare Earths                        4.10      +18.84%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          5.87      +18.59%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.68      +16.24%
Jaywing                                    5.25      +15.38%
Mirriad Advertising  Ord Gbp0.00001       38.00      +15.15%
Metals Exploration                         2.25      -27.42%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.80      -20.00%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   75.00      -18.92%
Vela Technologies                          0.10      -17.32%
Concepta                                   0.85      -17.07%

Overall Market
Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S       21.03     +293.82%
