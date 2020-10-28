FTSE 100 Admiral Group 2767.00 +0.36% Rolls-Royce Holdings 86.81 -60.36% Polymetal International 1652.50 -6.45% Fresnillo 1162.50 -5.95% Informa 423.25 -5.42% Intermediate Capital Group 1159.00 -5.39% FTSE 250 Kaz Minerals 625.40 +9.57% Convatec Group 191.65 +3.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 409.00 +2.25% Bellway 2363.50 +2.01% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 62.35 +1.88% Carnival 830.30 -8.58% Ibstock 165.10 -7.71% Firstgroup 43.52 -7.33% Hochschild Mining 209.80 -7.09% Cineworld Group 24.29 -6.97% FTSE 350 Kaz Minerals 625.40 +9.57% Convatec Group 191.65 +3.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 409.00 +2.25% Bellway 2363.50 +2.01% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 62.35 +1.88% Rolls-Royce Holdings 86.81 -60.36% Carnival 830.30 -8.58% Ibstock 165.10 -7.71% Firstgroup 43.52 -7.33% Hochschild Mining 209.80 -7.09% AIM Rainbow Rare Earths 4.10 +18.84% Chariot Oil & Gas 5.87 +18.59% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.68 +16.24% Jaywing 5.25 +15.38% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 38.00 +15.15% Metals Exploration 2.25 -27.42% Tlou Energy Limited 2.80 -20.00% Omega Diagnostics Group 75.00 -18.92% Vela Technologies 0.10 -17.32% Concepta 0.85 -17.07% Overall Market Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S 21.03 +293.82% Rainbow Rare Earths 4.10 +18.84% Chariot Oil & Gas 5.87 +18.59% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.68 +16.24% Jaywing 5.25 +15.38% Rolls-Royce Holdings 86.81 -60.36% Metals Exploration 2.25 -27.42% Tlou Energy Limited 2.80 -20.00% Omega Diagnostics Group 75.00 -18.92% Vela Technologies 0.10 -17.32%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
