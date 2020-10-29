Interim Result

30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)

30/10/2020 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

30/10/2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)

02/11/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)

05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)



Final Result

30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)

03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)

04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)

05/11/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)



AGM / EGM

30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

31/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

02/11/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)

03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)

04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)

05/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

05/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

05/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)

06/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)



Trading Statement

30/10/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)

30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)

06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)



Ex-Dividend

30/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

30/10/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

30/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

30/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

30/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

30/10/2020 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

30/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

30/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)

30/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

30/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

30/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)

30/10/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

30/10/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

30/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

30/10/2020 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)

30/10/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)

30/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

30/10/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)

30/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

02/11/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

02/11/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)

03/11/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

04/11/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)

05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)



