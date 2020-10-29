Interim Result
30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)
30/10/2020 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
30/10/2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
02/11/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
Final Result
30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)
03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)
05/11/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
AGM / EGM
30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)
30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)
31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
31/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
02/11/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
05/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
05/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
05/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
06/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
Trading Statement
30/10/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)
Ex-Dividend
30/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/10/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
30/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
30/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
30/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
30/10/2020 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
30/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
30/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
30/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
30/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
30/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
30/10/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
30/10/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
30/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
30/10/2020 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
30/10/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
30/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
30/10/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
30/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
02/11/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/11/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
03/11/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
04/11/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com