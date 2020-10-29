Interim Result
29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
29/10/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)
29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
Final Result
29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
AGM / EGM
29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)
29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
Trading Statement
29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
Ex-Dividend
29/10/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
29/10/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
29/10/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
29/10/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
29/10/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
29/10/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
29/10/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
29/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
29/10/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
29/10/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
29/10/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
29/10/2020 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com