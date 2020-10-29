StockMarketWire.com - Food packing business Hilton Food said performance remained in line with its expectations since the 13 July 2020 to date amid volume growth.
'We continued grow the business through additional volumes reflecting both the ongoing shift to home consumption as well as close cooperation with our retail partner,' the company said.
In Europe, we have continued to make good progress in a number of markets, benefitting from consumers eating out less often due to the ongoing impact of Covid 19.
In the UK, meanwhile, turnover was higher and driven predominantly by red meat and fish volumes.
Turnover had continued to grow in both Sweden and Denmark where the company had recently started to pack chicken.
In Holland, the company saw higher red meat volumes and also benefitted from vegetarian and vegan products produced by Dalco, where volumes had increased.
In Central Europe, volumes had remained buoyant, while the company also started operations in Belgium during the first week of October.
In Australia, Hilton Food was now operating as a unified business covering the sites of Bunbury, Truganina (Victoria) and Queensland.
'The tightening of restrictions in Victoria state during the quarter led to increased home consumption and strong volume growth from our business, with the Queensland facility having also been fully rolled-out,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
