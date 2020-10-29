StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm RPS Group reported a marginal increase in fee revenue in the third quarter compared to the second quarter amid 'pleasing signs of recovery'.
Q3 fee revenue was £109 million, up from £107 million in Q2 but below the £132 million recorded in Q3 2019.
The company reported an 'improving trajectory' across the quarter in line with its expectations.
RPS reduced its debt to £32.8 million as of 30 September 2020, down from £57.8 million three months earlier.
It said its contracted order book continued to improve, with the company's overall three-month order book increasing by 4% the end of September compared to June 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: