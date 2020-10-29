StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources reported a loss before tax of $8.3 million for the 12 months to the end of April 2020, amid COVID-19 related lockdowns in its key markets.
The result compared to a loss before tax of nearly $10 million in the 13 months to 30 April 2019, the extended period reflecting a change in accounting dates.
The company said it expected to see production results from its mine in Romania, which it said should have a positive impact on the current financial year's operating results.
In Zimbabwe, a national lockdown has delayed the finalisation of a joint venture agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company. It expects to conclude the deal once restrictions are lifted.
At 8:53am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: