StockMarketWire.com - Trident Royalties is set to acquire a 1.5% gold royalty related to a mine in Western Australia.
The Lake Rebecca Gold Project is estimated to consist of just over 1 million ounces of gold, and is being developed by Australian company Apollo Consolidated.
The royal is payable on production from exploration licence E28/1610, which is currently pending conversion to a mining licence.
Construction is expected to start in the next 18-24 months, according to Apollo.
Trident has also applied to list 1.86 million new shares, which are expected to begin trading tomorrow morning (30 October).
At 9:17am: [LON:TRR] Trident Royalties PLC share price was 0p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
