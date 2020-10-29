StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit said it expected to report a rise net assets and in the value of its portfolio in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, net asset value was expected to be not less than 595p a share, up from 574p year-on-year, and the value of the portfolio was expected to be not less than £695m, up from £683m.
'The ongoing pandemic is only serving to accelerate the transition to digital and creating new opportunities for new entrants across many end markets,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was +26p at 598p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: