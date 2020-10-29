StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said Derek Bulmer, the current chief financial officer would step down from this role at end of October.
Paul Farquhar would replace Bulmer as CFO from 2 November 2020.
Farquhar was a chartered accountant with almost 30 years' experience as a finance director and chief financial officer, primarily for international businesses.
At 9:51am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was -0.23p at 12.25p
