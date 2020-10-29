StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource exploration and development company Greatland Gold hailed 'excellent' drilling results, which it said returned the 'best' intercept to date at its Havieron deposit in Western Australia.
A potential new fourth target area, the 'Eastern Breccia', had been identified by growth drilling from two drill holes, the company said.
Exploration at Havieron had now identified four key target regions, including the new Eastern Breccia, which was identified by two of the step-out drill holes reported today, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver the initial inferred mineral resource from from the South East crescent and adjacent breccia mineralisation before the end of the year.
At 9:57am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was +0.88p at 24.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
