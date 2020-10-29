StockMarketWire.com - H&T said it had appointed Chris Gillespie as chief executive officer starting from 1 January 2021, following the retirement of John Nichols.
Gillespie joined H&T in September 2020 as an executive director, as part of a planned succession for Nichols, the company said.
