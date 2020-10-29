StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  12975.00       +5.62%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.86       +4.38%
Ocado Group                             2383.00       +3.03%
Bt Group                                 104.33       +2.64%
Natwest Group                            118.15       +2.43%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      79.07       -6.47%
Standard Chartered                       357.45       -4.35%
Informa                                  412.90       -2.62%
Pearson                                  492.90       -2.20%
Unilever                                4467.00       -1.63%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 363.00       +8.52%
Cineworld Group                           25.57       +5.14%
C&C Group                                165.50       +3.44%
St.Modwen Properties                     336.25       +2.99%
Big Yellow Group                        1131.00       +2.91%
Tbc Bank Group                           895.50       -3.29%
Investec                                 147.80       -2.51%
Firstgroup                                42.49       -2.23%
Pershing Square Holdings                2040.00       -2.16%
Trainline                                274.50       -1.89%

AIM
Tower Resources                            0.45      +32.35%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.14      +28.57%
Hornby                                    41.00      +20.59%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.20      +17.33%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.80      +16.67%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%
Metals Exploration                         2.08      -13.54%
All Asia Asset Capital                     7.45      -10.24%
Asian Plantations Limited                 11.25      -10.00%
Christie Group                            72.50       -8.81%

