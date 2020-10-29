FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 12975.00 +5.62% Lloyds Banking Group 28.86 +4.38% Ocado Group 2383.00 +3.03% Bt Group 104.33 +2.64% Natwest Group 118.15 +2.43% Rolls-Royce Holdings 79.07 -6.47% Standard Chartered 357.45 -4.35% Informa 412.90 -2.62% Pearson 492.90 -2.20% Unilever 4467.00 -1.63% FTSE 250 Ao World 363.00 +8.52% Cineworld Group 25.57 +5.14% C&C Group 165.50 +3.44% St.Modwen Properties 336.25 +2.99% Big Yellow Group 1131.00 +2.91% Tbc Bank Group 895.50 -3.29% Investec 147.80 -2.51% Firstgroup 42.49 -2.23% Pershing Square Holdings 2040.00 -2.16% Trainline 274.50 -1.89% FTSE 350 Ao World 363.00 +8.52% Flutter Entertainment 12975.00 +5.62% Cineworld Group 25.57 +5.14% Lloyds Banking Group 28.86 +4.38% C&C Group 165.50 +3.44% Rolls-Royce Holdings 79.07 -6.47% Standard Chartered 357.45 -4.35% Bank Of Georgia Group 858.00 -3.38% Tbc Bank Group 895.50 -3.29% Informa 412.90 -2.62% AIM Tower Resources 0.45 +32.35% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.14 +28.57% Hornby 41.00 +20.59% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.20 +17.33% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.80 +16.67% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Metals Exploration 2.08 -13.54% All Asia Asset Capital 7.45 -10.24% Asian Plantations Limited 11.25 -10.00% Christie Group 72.50 -8.81% Overall Market Tower Resources 0.45 +32.35% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.14 +28.57% Hornby 41.00 +20.59% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.20 +17.33% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.80 +16.67% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Metals Exploration 2.08 -13.54% Lamprell 27.35 -11.77% All Asia Asset Capital 7.45 -10.24% Asian Plantations Limited 11.25 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -