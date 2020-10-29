FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 13197.50 +7.43% Lloyds Banking Group 28.49 +3.04% Ocado Group 2367.00 +2.33% Natwest Group 117.93 +2.24% Bt Group 103.28 +1.60% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.80 -13.89% Standard Chartered 354.25 -5.20% Pearson 485.35 -3.70% Informa 411.50 -2.95% Melrose Industries 117.23 -2.83% FTSE 250 Ao World 366.50 +9.57% Cineworld Group 25.53 +4.98% AJ Bell 424.75 +2.85% C&C Group 163.90 +2.44% Diversified Gas & Oil 109.10 +2.35% Investec 145.13 -4.27% Tbc Bank Group 891.00 -3.78% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.95 -3.73% Morgan Sindall Group 1072.00 -3.42% Carnival 812.80 -3.10% FTSE 350 Ao World 366.50 +9.57% Flutter Entertainment 13197.50 +7.43% Cineworld Group 25.53 +4.98% Lloyds Banking Group 28.49 +3.04% AJ Bell 424.75 +2.85% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.80 -13.89% Standard Chartered 354.25 -5.20% Investec 145.13 -4.27% Tbc Bank Group 891.00 -3.78% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.95 -3.73% AIM Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Hornby 43.00 +26.47% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Zoltav Resources 41.00 +20.59% Anglesey Mining 1.70 +17.24% Echo Energy 0.32 -18.18% Metals Exploration 1.98 -17.71% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.20 -13.33% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.10 -12.68% Overall Market Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Hornby 43.00 +26.47% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Zoltav Resources 41.00 +20.59% Anglesey Mining 1.70 +17.24% Echo Energy 0.32 -18.18% Metals Exploration 1.98 -17.71% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.83 -13.85% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.20 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -