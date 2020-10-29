StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  13197.50       +7.43%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.49       +3.04%
Ocado Group                             2367.00       +2.33%
Natwest Group                            117.93       +2.24%
Bt Group                                 103.28       +1.60%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      72.80      -13.89%
Standard Chartered                       354.25       -5.20%
Pearson                                  485.35       -3.70%
Informa                                  411.50       -2.95%
Melrose Industries                       117.23       -2.83%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 366.50       +9.57%
Cineworld Group                           25.53       +4.98%
AJ Bell                                  424.75       +2.85%
C&C Group                                163.90       +2.44%
Diversified Gas & Oil                    109.10       +2.35%
Investec                                 145.13       -4.27%
Tbc Bank Group                           891.00       -3.78%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.95       -3.73%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1072.00       -3.42%
Carnival                                 812.80       -3.10%

AIM
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.13      +28.10%
Hornby                                    43.00      +26.47%
Tower Resources                            0.42      +25.00%
Zoltav Resources                          41.00      +20.59%
Anglesey Mining                            1.70      +17.24%
Echo Energy                                0.32      -18.18%
Metals Exploration                         1.98      -17.71%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.20      -13.33%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.10      -12.68%

