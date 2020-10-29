FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 13267.50 +8.00% Ocado Group 2370.00 +2.46% Lloyds Banking Group 28.31 +2.39% Gvc Holdings 984.40 +1.36% Auto Trader Group 583.50 +0.88% Rolls-Royce Holdings 75.20 -11.05% Standard Chartered 349.85 -6.38% Melrose Industries 116.65 -3.32% Informa 410.50 -3.18% Wpp 596.20 -3.06% FTSE 250 Ao World 367.00 +9.72% Cineworld Group 25.37 +4.32% C&C Group 166.20 +3.88% Diversified Gas & Oil 109.30 +2.53% Jupiter Fund Management 231.40 +2.48% Investec 143.08 -5.62% Micro Focus International 217.35 -4.67% Babcock International Group 213.15 -4.37% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.68 -4.22% Firstgroup 41.67 -4.12% FTSE 350 Ao World 367.00 +9.72% Flutter Entertainment 13267.50 +8.00% Cineworld Group 25.37 +4.32% C&C Group 166.20 +3.88% Diversified Gas & Oil 109.30 +2.53% Rolls-Royce Holdings 75.20 -11.05% Standard Chartered 349.85 -6.38% Investec 143.08 -5.62% Micro Focus International 217.35 -4.67% Babcock International Group 213.15 -4.37% AIM Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Hornby 41.50 +22.06% Live Company Group 8.50 +21.43% Zoltav Resources 41.00 +20.59% Echo Energy 0.32 -18.18% Metals Exploration 1.98 -17.71% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.17 -10.56% Itaconix 2.15 -10.42% Overall Market Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Hornby 41.50 +22.06% Live Company Group 8.50 +21.43% Zoltav Resources 41.00 +20.59% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 5.50 -24.14% Echo Energy 0.32 -18.18% Metals Exploration 1.98 -17.71% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Rolls-Royce Holdings 75.20 -11.05%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
