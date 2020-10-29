StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  13267.50       +8.00%
Ocado Group                             2370.00       +2.46%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.31       +2.39%
Gvc Holdings                             984.40       +1.36%
Auto Trader Group                        583.50       +0.88%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      75.20      -11.05%
Standard Chartered                       349.85       -6.38%
Melrose Industries                       116.65       -3.32%
Informa                                  410.50       -3.18%
Wpp                                      596.20       -3.06%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 367.00       +9.72%
Cineworld Group                           25.37       +4.32%
C&C Group                                166.20       +3.88%
Diversified Gas & Oil                    109.30       +2.53%
Jupiter Fund Management                  231.40       +2.48%
Investec                                 143.08       -5.62%
Micro Focus International                217.35       -4.67%
Babcock International Group              213.15       -4.37%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.68       -4.22%
Firstgroup                                41.67       -4.12%

AIM
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.13      +28.10%
Tower Resources                            0.42      +25.00%
Hornby                                    41.50      +22.06%
Live Company Group                         8.50      +21.43%
Zoltav Resources                          41.00      +20.59%
Echo Energy                                0.32      -18.18%
Metals Exploration                         1.98      -17.71%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.17      -10.56%
Itaconix                                   2.15      -10.42%

