Interim Result
02/11/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
Final Result
03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)
05/11/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
AGM / EGM
31/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
02/11/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
05/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
05/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
05/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
06/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
Trading Statement
02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
03/11/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)
Ex-Dividend
02/11/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
02/11/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
03/11/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
04/11/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
05/11/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
05/11/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
05/11/2020 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)
05/11/2020 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
05/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
05/11/2020 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
05/11/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
05/11/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
05/11/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
05/11/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
05/11/2020 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
05/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
05/11/2020 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
05/11/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
05/11/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
05/11/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
05/11/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
05/11/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
05/11/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
05/11/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
