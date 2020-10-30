StockMarketWire.com - Computer services provider Computacenter said it was 'very comfortable' with its current expectations for the full year after entering the fourth quarter with 'good' short-term visibility and a strong backlog of orders.
The company confirmed that it would complete its acquisition of Pivot Technology Solutions on 2 November.
On the same day, Computacenter would also complete the transaction to acquire BT Services France, which would be renamed Computacenter Network & Systems and become a subsidiary of Computacenter France.
'These acquisitions will have a marginal positive effect on our 2020 results but should, together in aggregate, add significantly to 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
