StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI said it had signed a further sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation for two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for a combined $90 million (€76 million).
The two new aircraft were expected to be delivered during 2020-2021 winter season, in line with a deferred re-fleeting programme with Boeing.
This agreement with BOC Aviation was expected to be on standard commercial terms and would create a total lifetime lease obligation of around €88 million, to commence by the end of the 2021 financial year, TUI said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
