StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica noted that partner Axovant Gene Therapies had delayed the commencement of a trial for a treatment for Parkinson's disease.
Patient-level data in the second cohort of a study demonstrated consistent, clinically meaningful outcomes and evidence of dose response, the company said.
However, due to data and finishing issues, the development of a suspension-based manufacturing process would take longer than expected.
As a result, Axovant did not currently expect that a randomized, sham-controlled trial would enrol patients by the end of 2021, Oxford Biomedica said.
Program updates would be presented as part of Axovant's virtual R&D day on Friday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
