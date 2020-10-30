StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica noted that partner Axovant Gene Therapies had delayed the commencement of a trial for a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Patient-level data in the second cohort of a study demonstrated consistent, clinically meaningful outcomes and evidence of dose response, the company said.

However, due to data and finishing issues, the development of a suspension-based manufacturing process would take longer than expected.

As a result, Axovant did not currently expect that a randomized, sham-controlled trial would enrol patients by the end of 2021, Oxford Biomedica said.

Program updates would be presented as part of Axovant's virtual R&D day on Friday.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com