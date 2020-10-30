StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona noted that portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics had booked a deeper first-half loss owing to higher R&D spending.
Freeline posted a net loss for the six months through June of $33.3 million, compared to losses of $24.7 million yer-on-year.
'2020 has been a transformative year for Freeline, marked by encouraging clinical progress in our Haemophilia B and Fabry programmes, a strengthened management team and the successful completion of our Series C round and Nasdaq initial public offering," Freelance chief Theresa Heggie said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
