StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company 4imprint said it had seen a further improvement in performance over the last four weeks as revenue and order intake continued to recover from a low in April.
Average weekly revenue over the last four weeks was around 65% of the prior-year period, with average weekly intake running at just above 60%.
'The apparel category has performed well compared to other categories during the pandemic,' 4imprint said.
'Decorated apparel unit volume at the Oshkosh distribution centre is now running at close to prior year level and, as a result, the utilisation of permanent labour capacity has now returned to 100%.'
'Although we have seen encouraging signs in recent weeks, the inherent uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 situation means that it is too early to provide any forward guidance at this point.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
