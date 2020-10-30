StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had signed a two-year contract with a German pharmaceutical company, which it didn't identify.
The client was 'one of Europe's top research-driven pharmaceutical companies', Open Orphan said.
It added that the contract guaranteed annual revenue for the next two years, with work to commence this month.
It would see the company's Venn Life Sciences division build on an existing relationship with the German company, which involved providing support in quantitative sciences as well as earlier-stage projects.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
