StockMarketWire.com - Banknote printing company De La Rue said the Bank of England had confirmed it would exercise its option to extend its existing banknote print contract by three years until 2028.
De La Rue and the Bank of England have been working together since 2003, the company said. The current contract was awarded to De La Rue in October 2014, becoming effective from April 2015.
At 8:10am: [LON:DLAR] De La Rue PLC share price was +1.8p at 138.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: