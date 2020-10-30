StockMarketWire.com - Poland-based Domino's Pizza franchisor DP Poland reported an uptick in first-half sales as performance was 'broadly in line' with its expectations amid a surge in online sales.
The company also said it had received regulatory clearance to complete its potential acquisition of Dominium S.A.
For the half year to 30 June 2020, system sales were up 2.51% to 42 milion PLN, though like-for-like sales slipped 1.8% following Covid-19 related disruptions in Q1.
The company said that 84% of delivery sales was ordered online, up 80% from a year earlier. EBITDA losses widened in the period by 3.4% year-on-year.
System Sales growth for the period continued to improve, with Q3 sales up 8.9%, compared with growth of 0.5% in Q2 and a 4.1% decline in Q1.
'Further government restrictions were imposed last week across Poland which affect the food and beverage industry, but these new rules do not currently apply to delivery and take-away food,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
