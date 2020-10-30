StockMarketWire.com - Turnaround investor Volvere launched a £10.0 million share placement to fund acquisitions.

New shares in the company were being issued at £13.50 each.

Volvere said its strategy involved investing in or acquiring undervalued quoted companies and distressed businesses with turnaround potential.

It said it also may invest in quoted or unquoted start-up, early or development-stage companies.


At 8:58am: [LON:VLE] Volvere PLC share price was +20p at 1370p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com