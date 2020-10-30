StockMarketWire.com - Personalised products marketplace group Altitude reported slightly narrower losses for the 15-month period to May 2020 as a sharp uptick in revenue offset a rise in costs.
For the 15 month period to 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses were £2.67 million from £2.74 million a loss in 2018.
Revenue from continuing operations rose to £7.46 million from £2.1 million in 2018.
Gross margin increased to 89.7% from 73.1%, reflecting the added value services developed within AIM.
'Given, the presence of material uncertainty surrounding ongoing impact of Covid-19 the Company remains unable to give any guidance for the 12 month trading period to the end of March 2021...' the company said.
At 8:59am: [LON:ALT] Altitude Group PLC share price was -1.63p at 10.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: