StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Arc Minerals said drilling results at its Fwiji copper prospect in Zambia had topped its expectations after confirming 'significant' sulphide and oxide mineralisation.
'This is the first major sulphide discovery in our three years of drilling which is very exciting,' the company said.
'Separately, the work we have completed to date on the Anglo soil assay data have confirmed Muswema as high priority drill targets,' the company said. Arc Minerals added that it would deploy a rig to Muswema to drill a number of newly identified zones ahead of the rainy season.
At 9:20am: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was +0.25p at 3.8p
