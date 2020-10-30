StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said its third shipment of milling equipment for its large scale cashew processing project at Tiebissou in the Ivory Coast had departed from Italy.
The shipment was expected to arrive at the port of Abidjan in approximately four to six weeks.
The project was expected to become operational in Q2 2021, the company said. 'At this point Tiebissou will become Dekel's second producing project, alongside its established palm oil operation at Ayenouan in Cote d'Ivoire,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
