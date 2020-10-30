StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Falanx reported wider annual losses as lower margins offset a rise in revenue,

For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses were £2.9 million from £1.9m year-on-year as revenue rose to 12% to £5.85m.

The rise in revenues was largely attributable to the increased performance shown in H2.

Overall gross margins fell to 38% from 44%, owing to service mix, and pandemic-led weakness in demand for professional services in the first half of the year.

In a sign of the recovery demand for its cybersecurity services, the company said monthly cyber services customer orders had returned to pre-COVID-19 levels since the period-end.

'Our order book is strengthening, cyber order levels are close to pre COVID-19 levels and our sale pipelines are building in terms of quantum and quality,' the company said.










At 9:37am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was -0.06p at 0.92p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com