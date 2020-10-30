StockMarketWire.com - Remineraliser producer Harvest Minerals reported losses than doubled in the full year ended June as the impact of the pandemic hurt new business wins leading to a slump in revenue.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses deepened to $1.8 million from $910,044 year-on-year as revenue fell x% to $299.499.
'During the period under review, the company's operations were impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted business confidence and the ability of the Company and its customers to trade unrestricted.
'Given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global responses to curb its spread, the Group is not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity for the 2020 financial year,' it added.
At 9:47am: [LON:HMI] Harvest Minerals Ltd share price was -0.4p at 2.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
