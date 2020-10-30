StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said drilling was expected to start by the end of the week at the Silver Peak silver project in British Columbia, Canada.
The initial 500-metre confirmatory diamond core drill programme would test the project's Victoria vein.
The drilling contractor had now mobilised the rig, bulldozer and ancillary equipment from northern British Columbia to the local town of Hope where the Silver Peak was is based.
The drilling rig and support equipment was being moved from Hope up the valley to the first drill pad during the course of Friday with a view to commencing drilling before the end of the week.
At 1:09pm: [LON:POW] share price was +0.06p at 1.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
