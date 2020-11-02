CA
04/11/2020 13:15 Official international reserves
04/11/2020 13:30 International merchandise trade
06/11/2020 13:30 Labour force survey
06/11/2020 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
03/11/2020 07:30 CPI
05/11/2020 06:45 Quarterly consumer sentiment index
CN
04/11/2020 03:15 Services PMI
DE
04/11/2020 08:55 Services PMI
05/11/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
05/11/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
06/11/2020 07:00 Industrial production index
ES
04/11/2020 08:00 Unemployment
04/11/2020 08:15 Services PMI
06/11/2020 08:00 Industrial production
EU
04/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
04/11/2020 10:00 PPI
05/11/2020 07:00 New passenger car registrations in Europe by fuel type
05/11/2020 10:00 Autumn economic forecast
05/11/2020 10:00 Retail trade
FR
04/11/2020 08:50 Services PMI
05/11/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey
06/11/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
06/11/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
06/11/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
IE
03/11/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment
04/11/2020 01:01 Services PMI
05/11/2020 11:00 Industrial production and turnover
05/11/2020 11:00 Live register
06/11/2020 11:00 Live register
IT
04/11/2020 08:45 Services PMI
06/11/2020 09:00 Retail sales
JP
03/11/2020 23:50 Monetary base
05/11/2020 00:30 Japan services PMI
05/11/2020 23:30 Household Spending
UK
04/11/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI
05/11/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/11/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit construction PMI
05/11/2020 12:00 BoE interest rate decision
05/11/2020 12:00 BoE Monetary Policy Report
06/11/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak footfall monitor
06/11/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
03/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
03/11/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
03/11/2020 15:00 Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)
03/11/2020 21:00 Domestic Auto Industry Sales
03/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
04/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
04/11/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
04/11/2020 13:30 International trade in goods & services
04/11/2020 14:45 Services PMI
04/11/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
04/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
05/11/2020 12:30 Challenger job-cut report
05/11/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
05/11/2020 13:30 Preliminary productivity & costs
05/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
05/11/2020 17:00 Monthly retail chain store sales index
05/11/2020 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
06/11/2020 13:30 Monthly jobs report, including nonfarm payrolls
06/11/2020 15:00 Monthly wholesale trade
06/11/2020 20:00 Consumer credit
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com