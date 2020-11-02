StockMarketWire.com - Kitchens and joinery products seller Howdens said it would consider renewing dividend payments next year, baring no further disruptions, after performance improved 'significantly,' following virus-led disruptions to activity in the first half of the year.

For the period 14 June 2020 to 31 October 2020, or the period 7 to 11, revenue increased by 12.3% and by 10.1% on a same depot basis from the same period a year earlier.

Gross margin was ahead in the first half of 2020, but lower than the same period in 2019.

For the year to date, periods 1 to 11, total UK revenue was 6.8% below that for 2019.

Baring no further significant disruption due to COVID-19 or otherwise, the company said it would consider recommencing payments of dividends when it releases 2020 full year results in February 2021.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com