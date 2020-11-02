StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Weir Group has appointed two former mining CEOs to its board of directors as it looks to transition to becoming a mining technology business.
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan and Ben Magara will join Weir's board as non-executive directors with effect from 19 January 2021.
Both Venkatakrishnan and Magara have extensive experience leading global mining businesses.
Venkatakrishnan previously served as CEO of Vedanta Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, while Magara served as CEO of platinum producer Lonmin, having previously held a number of senior roles for Anglo American.
Charles Berry, Weir Group chairman said: 'I look forward to welcoming both Venkat and Ben to the Board. They bring a wealth of highly relevant experience to Weir as we transform into a focused, premium mining technology business.
'In addition to their extensive and diverse industry knowledge, Venkat and Ben also share a passion for innovative engineering and its vital role in making mining operations more sustainable and efficient.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
