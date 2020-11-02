StockMarketWire.com - Oil engineering services provider Lamprell said it had been awarded a 'medium-sized' three-year contract by International Maritime Industries to undertake engineering design services.
Under the terms of contract, the company would undertake work immediately in two parts; an initial phase incorporating full detailed design engineering, followed by the production design phase.
This work would form an integral part of IMI's 2030 new build rig programme, supporting the strategy for establishing itself as a fully autonomous in-Kingdom yard facility servicing clients in the maritime sector including maintenance, repair, overhaul and newbuild rigs and ships.
'Working closely with our IMI partners, we are delighted to be starting this key piece of engineering work. It complements and builds on the two jackup rigs we were awarded at the beginning of the year,' Lamprell said.
At 8:26am: [LON:LAM] Lamprell PLC share price was -0.05p at 30.05p
