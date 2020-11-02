StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas drilling and production services provider ADES International said it had won two contracts in Egypt and KSA.
The company won a two-year early production facility contract in Egypt and in KSA, had extended the contract for rig 40 for an additional three months to the end of Q1 2021 following the six months extension earlier this year.
Under the agreement in Egypt, ADES would establish an early production deck floor and top side facilities in addition to a jack-up barge charter, leveraging on the Group's existing assets.
At 9:14am: [LON:ADES] ADES International Holding Ltd share price was +0.03p at 9.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
