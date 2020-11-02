StockMarketWire.com - Biotech company Oxford BioDynamics announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based biotech firm Boca Biolistics to advance its EpiSwitch disease severity program for Covid-19.
Under the terms of the agreement, Oxford BioDynamics will receive a range of blood samples from Covid-19 patients, with detailed clinical information on disease severity.
These will add to Oxford BioDynamics' existing database of over 500 UK and US samples. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
Dr. Jon Burrows, CEO of Oxford BioDynamics, said, 'Working with an established integrated industry partner is another step on the path to commercializing our disease severity program for Covid-19.
'Boca Biolistics has a global footprint and a proven track record for delivering high-quality annotated samples and supporting frontline test developments and deployment.'
He added, 'It is the range of samples we are accumulating which will enable us to create a detailed understanding of how the 3D genomic structure of our DNA determines our immune health. This in turn will provide a powerful basis for our forthcoming EpiSwitch test.'
At 9:18am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was -5.5p at 70.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: