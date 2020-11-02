StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Gresham House said it had sold a 50MW battery-only project to Gresham House Energy Storage Fund on 30 October 2020 to Gresham House Energy Storage for £32.5 million plus up to £0.75 million of deferred contingent consideration.
After this sale, Gresham House has an exposure of £3.6 million in the remaining battery storage development projects had has funded, with a further 50MW disposal expected to complete during 2020.
'Gresham House continues to build and develop a pipeline of projects that are expected to be transferred to GRID in 2020 and beyond,' it company said.
At 9:23am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was 0p at 732.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: