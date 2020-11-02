StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology provider Kromek said it had has entered into a development agreement, worth up to $660k, with a US-based company.
The majority of the development programme was scheduled to be delivered during the group's current financial year and, following final completion, it was expected to transition to a multi-year supply contract, the company said.
Under the development agreement, Kromek would customise one of its CZT detector platforms for incorporation into the customer's systems for identifying contaminations during production processes.
At 9:39am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was 0p at 11.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
