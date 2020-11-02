StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said that it had completed the sale of its 50% interest in VIA Outlets to the APG Strategic Real Estate Pool, a mutual fund managed by APG Asset Management, for €307 million.
The transaction was based on a gross asset value for Hammerson's share of the VIA portfolio of €644 million and represented a net initial yield of 6.5% and an 18.3% discount to gross asset value as at 30 June 2020, the company said.
At 9:45am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was -0.69p at 15.62p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
