StockMarketWire.com - Metal exploration company Castillo Copper said a recently completed systematic infill soil sampling campaign had confirmed eight drilling targets at Mkushi project in Zambia's copper-belt.
The results confirmed eight target areas with 'significant copper anomalism and strike lengths, ranging 1.5km to 4.2km, which extend known mineralisation compared with the January 2020 campaign,' the company said.
At 9:53am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
