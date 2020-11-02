StockMarketWire.com - Unilever has received approval by the UK High Court for a corporate restructure that will see it merge its UK and Dutch arms.
Upon completion of the merger, Unilever's existing dual-parent holding company structure will be unified.
The merger between Unilever PLC and Unilever NV is expected to become effective on 29 November.
NV shareholders and NV NYRS holders will receive one new PLC share or new PLC ADS in exchange for each NV share or NV NYRS held.
At 1:33pm: [LON:ULVR] Unilever PLC share price was +51p at 4455p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
