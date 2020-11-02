StockMarketWire.com - Wentworth Resources (WEN) is an East Africa-focused upstream oil and natural gas company. It is actively involved oil and gas exploration, development, and production operations. The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2020 Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations
Other companies presenting via the Shares/ AJ Bell webinar include: Shanta Gold (SHG) is a gold producing company. The group's principal activities are the gold investment in mining, exploration, and production in Tanzania. Its main project operations are New luika gold mine, Singida and Songea.
Newmark Security (NWT) is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of products and services for the security of assets and personnel. Yellow Cake (YCA) is a specialist company operating in the uranium sector. The principal activity of the company is to invest in uranium projects.
