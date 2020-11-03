Interim Result
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
05/11/2020 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
09/11/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
09/11/2020 Totally PLC (TLY)
10/11/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
10/11/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
10/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
10/11/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/11/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
10/11/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/11/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
11/11/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
11/11/2020 Renold PLC (RNO)
11/11/2020 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
11/11/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Final Result
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)
05/11/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
AGM / EGM
04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
05/11/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
05/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
05/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
05/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
06/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
09/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
09/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
09/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
10/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
10/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
10/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
10/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
10/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
10/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
10/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
11/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
11/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
11/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
11/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
11/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
11/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
11/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
11/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
11/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
Trading Statement
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)
09/11/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
10/11/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
11/11/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
11/11/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
11/11/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Ex-Dividend
04/11/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
05/11/2020 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)
05/11/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
05/11/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
05/11/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
05/11/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
05/11/2020 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
05/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
05/11/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
05/11/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
05/11/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
05/11/2020 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
05/11/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
05/11/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
05/11/2020 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
05/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
05/11/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
05/11/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
05/11/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
05/11/2020 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
05/11/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/11/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
06/11/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/11/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
06/11/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
06/11/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
06/11/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
06/11/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
06/11/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
06/11/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
06/11/2020 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
06/11/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
06/11/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
06/11/2020 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
06/11/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
06/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
09/11/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
09/11/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com