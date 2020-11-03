StockMarketWire.com -

CA

04/11/2020 13:15 Official international reserves
04/11/2020 13:30 International merchandise trade


CN

04/11/2020 03:15 Services PMI


DE

04/11/2020 08:55 Services PMI


ES

04/11/2020 08:00 Unemployment
04/11/2020 08:15 Services PMI


EU

04/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
04/11/2020 10:00 PPI


FR

04/11/2020 08:50 Services PMI


IE

04/11/2020 01:01 Services PMI


IT

04/11/2020 08:45 Services PMI


UK

04/11/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI


US

04/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
04/11/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
04/11/2020 13:30 International trade in goods & services
04/11/2020 14:45 Services PMI
04/11/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
04/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

